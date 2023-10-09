One Of America’s Biggest Allies Burns While Joe Roasts Weenies

Joe Biden adds a slaughter of civilians in Israel to his list of foreign policy FUBAR.

The toll this morning now counts 9 Americans among the dead: 1200 dead in all but the count is rising after a terrorist attack this weekend. Terrorists hold hundreds of people hostage…and that may include Americans too.

This “Neville Chamberlain” of Presidents has appeased the Mad Mullahs of Tehran, despite the fact that the U.S. State Department calls Iran the biggest state sponsor of terrorism on planet Earth.

Biden freed up 6 billion for Iran. Iran funds the terrorist group Hamas…and Hamas launched this weekend’s attack.

Donald Trump had Iran and consequently Hamas on its knees.

Joe Biden reinvigorated Iran and consequently Hamas by unfreezing cash and inflating the price of oil to a hundred bucks a barrel.

A couple of months ago, reports from Israel indicated that some of the billions in U.S. weapons Joe left behind during his disastrous exit from Afghanistan ended up in the Gaza Strip…where this weekend’s attack was staged.

Bottom line…some Americans are dead and others may be held hostage by terrorists funded and equipped by Joe Biden’s incompetence.

And while the wounded were still dying yesterday afternoon, Biden’s White House was hosting a barbecue.