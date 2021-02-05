One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown
With almost a year of executive orders, and emergency demands under her belt, Oregon’s Kate Brown has the state under her thumb, keeping the state in lockdown regardless of the evidence and ability of citizens to reopen safely. The mayor of Sandy Oregon though, is finally standing up to Lockdown Kate Brown and telling her that cities in Oregon that can do it safely, should be able to reopen. Lars talked to Mayor Stan Pulliam of Sandy about how this can be accomplished.
Listen to the interview Below:
