One New Covid-19 Death; 43 New Cases in Oregon
Portland, Ore. – Another Oregonian has died from Covid-19, raising the state’s death toll to 148. The 93-year-old woman from Clackamas county tested positive over a month ago, and reportedly died at her home. 43 new people have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,927. The biggest jumps recently were in Washington county with 17 new residents infected, and in Marion county with seven newly infected. The latest numbers also include new cases reported in Clackamas, Crook, Deschutes, Jackson, Lincoln, Linn, Polk, Umatilla, and Yamhill counties.
