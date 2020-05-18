One More COVID-19 Death in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – After three straight days of no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon, the state announcing Monday one more death.
That brings the state’s total tally to 138.
Also announced today is 62 more positive tests and two new presumptive cases.
Oregon now has 3,604 positive tests and 90,733 negative tests.
137 people remain hospitalized by the virus and 13 are on a ventilator.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (16), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), Yamhill (2).