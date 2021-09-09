One Man Dead, Another Missing After Boat Capsizes On Chance Lake

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potential drownings after finding the body of an 80-year-old man.
Authorities say a 35-year-old man is still missing.
The sheriff’s office responded to the report of a capsized boat on Chance Lake.
Deputies reported finding a submerged boat.
During their investigation, the body of an 80-year-old Grandview man was located.
He is believed to have drowned.
Authorities say they have reason to believe that a 35-year-old Grandview man is still missing.
The sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious with this incident and it appears to be a tragic accident.