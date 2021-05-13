One Killed, Two Wounded In NE Portland Shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and two others wounded in shootings within three hours of each other on Wednesday night.
Police found a man dead at Northeast 118th and Sandy Boulevard around 5:30pm. He has not been identified.
Later a man and woman were shot at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Dekum just before 9:00pm. They was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking that anyone who witnessed these shootings to contact them.