      Weather Alert
Winter Storm Blows In This Weekend

One Killed In Avalanche On Crystal Mountain

Dec 13, 2021 @ 3:59am

SEATTLE (AP) – An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

TAGS
Avalanche mountain
Popular Posts
FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose To Age 16
Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Armed Carjacker Shot By Police On I-5 In North Portland Is Identified
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Drug Trafficker Sentenced To Prison
Connect With Us Listen To Us On