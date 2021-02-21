One killed, another injured in Saturday night Portland Shooting
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Northeast Portland.
Saturday evening Portland police officers responded to a shooting report at Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street.
When officers arrived they found two victims.
One of the victims had been killed and the other was injured.
The injured person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are no believed to be life threatening.
Police say no arrests have been made.