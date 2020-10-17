One Injured In Cully Neighborhood Shooting
Just after midnight Saturday, police responded to reports of an alleged shooting at an autobody shop used as a nightclub.
The incident happened on the 5200 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
Police say a 9-1-1 caller told them that their car had been shot.
When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire including shell casings.
While police were on location a separate victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers say their condition is serious.
Officers say they learned a shooting had occurred inside the auto body shop as well.
According to police, no other victims have come forward at this time and a suspect has not been arrested in regards to this incident