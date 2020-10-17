      Weather Alert

One Injured In Cully Neighborhood Shooting

Oct 17, 2020 @ 6:59am

Just after midnight Saturday, police responded to reports of an alleged shooting at an autobody shop used as a nightclub.

The incident happened on the 5200 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Police say a 9-1-1 caller told them that their car had been shot.

When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire including shell casings.

While police were on location a separate victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers say their condition is serious.

Officers say they learned a shooting had occurred inside the auto body shop as well.

According to police, no other victims have come forward at this time and a suspect has not been arrested in regards to this incident

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro