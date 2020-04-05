One In Custody After Portland Stabbing
Donovan Burgess was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stabbing a man in Downtown Portland.
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance under the Burnside Bridge where they found a man bleeding.
They also located Burgess, who was arrested shortly after trying to run away.
The man said that he had been been hit with a stick in the head and stabbed in the back by Burgess.
He was then transported to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Burgess was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.