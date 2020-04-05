      Breaking News
One In Custody After Portland Stabbing

Apr 5, 2020 @ 11:49am

Donovan Burgess was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stabbing a man in Downtown Portland.

Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance under the Burnside Bridge where they found a man bleeding.

They also located Burgess, who was arrested shortly after trying to run away.

The man said that he had been been hit with a stick in the head and stabbed in the back by Burgess.

He was then transported to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Burgess was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

