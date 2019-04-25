One Dead One Injured Lents Shootings
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 6:43 AM

PORTLAND, Ore– A man was seriously injured in a shooting at the Hing Ming Asian Market . The market is near Foster and 84th. A witness tells KXL he was across the street at the veterinary clinic when he heard what he thought was back-fire from a big truck. he claims the shooter fired at the man several times outside the store. This happened 10 AM Wednesday. The second shooting happened early Wednesday evening Police received a call around 7PM about a man lying on the street at Southeast 93rd and Henry. They found the victim dead and evidence of gunfire all around.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vandalism At Cape Horn Cliffs In The Gorge Columbia Blvd Reopened After Taxi Hits, Kills Delivery Driver Mall Toucher Arrested Memorial Today For Cowlitz Co. Deputy Justin DeRosier Lillard’s 50-point night with game-winner sends the Blazers into the Western Conference Semifinals Oregon Measure Tackles Racially Biased 911 Calls
Comments