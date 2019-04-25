One Dead One Injured Lents Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore– A man was seriously injured in a shooting at the Hing Ming Asian Market . The market is near Foster and 84th. A witness tells KXL he was across the street at the veterinary clinic when he heard what he thought was back-fire from a big truck. he claims the shooter fired at the man several times outside the store. This happened 10 AM Wednesday. The second shooting happened early Wednesday evening Police received a call around 7PM about a man lying on the street at Southeast 93rd and Henry. They found the victim dead and evidence of gunfire all around.