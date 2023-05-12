One Dead In Northeast Portland Shooting

Portland, Ore. — A man has passed away after a shooting incident in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2023. At approximately 11:46 p.m., an East Precinct Sergeant on patrol was stopped at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street, where they were directed to a man who was injured just east of the intersection. Despite requesting emergency medical services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation suggests that the man was shot.

As of now, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made. Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives have arrived at the scene and are conducting an investigation. Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Calvin Goldring via email at [email protected], or by phone at 503-823-0256, or Detective Steve Gandy at [email protected], or by calling (503) 823-0449. Please reference case number 23-123499 when reporting information.