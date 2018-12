Hazel Dell, Wash. — One person is dead following a shooting in a strip mall parking lot.

Our news partner KGW is reporter the shooting happened near the intersection of NE Hwy 99 & NE 63rd St.

Just arrived on scene. Large law enforcement presence. Working to get details pic.twitter.com/rKvxgx5twN — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) December 10, 2018

Story will be updated as new details emerge