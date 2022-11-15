One Dead In Former Hotel Fire

Portland, Ore. – One person is dead after a fire in a building that was once a motel on SE Sandy and NE Lombard. Portland Fire and Rescue arrived just before 5AM Tuesday morning to find a ground floor apartment full of smoke and flame. Fire crews say they were able to put the fire out quickly but unfortunately they discovered a body in the room.

The building is now operated by DO GOOD Multnomah, a service provider for the joint offices of homeless services of Multnomah County and the City of Portland. The cause of the fire is under investigation.