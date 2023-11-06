One Dead In Early Morning House Fire

Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire in the Gateway Neighborhood. The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) received a call reporting a potential residential fire shortly after 4 AM. The report mentioned seeing fire and hearing an explosion, prompting a response of four fire engines, two fire trucks, two fire chiefs, and a total of 26 individuals dispatched at 4:07 AM. An ambulance was also sent due to the likelihood of occupants being present.

The first engine arriving at 4:10 AM observed heavy fire at a front corner of a single-story home. The commanding officer initiated an exterior fire attack to reduce the flames before deploying an interior hose line. The primary fire was extinguished from the outside, and crews encountered low visibility and moderate heat indoors while advancing the hose lines.

Upon complete extinguishment, a fire fatality was discovered in the area of origin. Another resident was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

Exterior hose line use largely contained the fire, with interior lines eliminating remaining fire within minutes. Thick smoke throughout the house led to ventilation efforts, including opening windows and creating ventilation holes in the roof by truck companies to improve visibility and remove heat.

The roof company reported minimal fire in the attic and only a few hot spots. Meanwhile, information from a resident outside directed the crews to focus their search in the area of origin, leading to the discovery of a 66-year-old male, confirmed as a fire fatality, partially covered by furniture and structure.

The surviving resident was transported to the hospital with minor burn injuries and concerns of smoke inhalation.

Portland Fire Investigation members are investigating the cause, which seems to be related to home oxygen bottles and the reported explosion. No working smoke alarms were found in the structure. Authorities urge residents to ensure the functionality of smoke detectors, emphasizing their critical role in saving lives.