One Dead In Church Shooting In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – Police say a man was shot and killed at a religious center in South Seattle.
Detective Patrick Michaud said on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter that someone walked into the center and “opened fire, fatally striking the man, and fled” just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
He says police believe they have identified the shooter and are currently searching for him.
Homicide unit detectives are investigating.
KING-TV reports the person was shot at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church.
No further information was immediately available.