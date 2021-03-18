      Weather Alert

One Dead In Church Shooting In Washington State

Mar 18, 2021 @ 4:25am

SEATTLE (AP) – Police say a man was shot and killed at a religious center in South Seattle.

Detective Patrick Michaud said on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter that someone walked into the center and “opened fire, fatally striking the man, and fled” just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He says police believe they have identified the shooter and are currently searching for him.

Homicide unit detectives are investigating.

KING-TV reports the person was shot at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church.

No further information was immediately available.

TAGS
Church Seattle Shooting
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
2 Jurors Dropped From Derek Chauvin Trial After $27M Settlement With George Floyd's Family
Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Cory Zenuch
President Biden Aims For Quicker Shots, 'Independence From This Virus’
Homeless Have Become Privileged “Citizens” In The Rose City