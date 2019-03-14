One Dead In Beaverton Area House Fire
By Pat Boyle
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 7:04 AM

Beaverton, Or. – An early morning house fire near Beaverton has left one person dead. Tualitan Valley Fire And Rescue says it got a call from a neighbor shortly before 6 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the home on NW Meadow Grass Dr. a few minutes later and knocked down the flames. Lt. Ryan Stenhouse says “they started their search of the fire room once the fire had been knocked down and found a victim at 6:02 that was deceased.”

It’s not known yet if the victim is a man or woman. A fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lillard’s Shooter Pleads Guilty Killing Cancers Guilty Plea in Hate Crime Trial Measles Outbreak Reaches 72 Confirmed Cases Oil Train Opponents Rally Outside City Hall Proud Boy Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges
Comments