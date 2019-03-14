One Dead In Beaverton Area House Fire

Beaverton, Or. – An early morning house fire near Beaverton has left one person dead. Tualitan Valley Fire And Rescue says it got a call from a neighbor shortly before 6 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the home on NW Meadow Grass Dr. a few minutes later and knocked down the flames. Lt. Ryan Stenhouse says “they started their search of the fire room once the fire had been knocked down and found a victim at 6:02 that was deceased.”

It’s not known yet if the victim is a man or woman. A fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine what caused the fire.