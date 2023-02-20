One Dead Following Fiery Drag Racing Crash

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Oregon say one person has died after two drivers who were drag racing in Portland over the weekend lost control and crashed.

Portland police responded late Saturday to a two-vehicle crash, including one vehicle that caught fire.

Police say drag racing caused the wreck.

Both vehicles were speeding when the drivers lost control and crashed, injuring the drivers and a passenger.

All three people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and one of them died.