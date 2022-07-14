One Dead, Another Critically Injured In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A driver died and a passenger was critically injured when their vehicle crashed into a cement truck on Thursday morning.
Investigators say an SUV was turning onto NW Sundial Road near Graham Road just before 9:30am when the vehicles collided.
Gresham firefighters extricated the driver from the damaged SUV using specialized machinery. LifeFlight responded, but they passed away prior to taking off.
The road was closed for nearly three hours as the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigated.
The injured person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with critical injuries. LifeFlight was not activated for this crash. More information will be shared at a later time.
— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) July 14, 2022
