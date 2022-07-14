      Weather Alert

One Dead, Another Critically Injured In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Troutdale

Jul 14, 2022 @ 4:21pm

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A driver died and a passenger was critically injured when their vehicle crashed into a cement truck on Thursday morning.

Investigators say an SUV was turning onto NW Sundial Road near Graham Road just before 9:30am when the vehicles collided.

Gresham firefighters extricated the driver from the damaged SUV using specialized machinery.  LifeFlight responded, but they passed away prior to taking off.

The road was closed for nearly three hours as the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigated.

TAGS
crash critically injured East County Vehicular Crimes Team Multnomah County NW Sundial Road Swigert Way Troutdale
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
4th Flock Of Birds Tests Positive For Bird Flu In Oregon
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Uvalde's New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Racially-Biased Crimes In Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On