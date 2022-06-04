ONA Nurses Reach Tentative Agreement At Providence St. Vincent; Bargaining Talks Continue At Three Other Hospitals

(Portland, OR) – Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center reached a landmark tentative agreement on a new two-year contract with Providence administrators on Friday, June 3. The tentative agreement takes critical steps to improve patient care and safety, raise nurse practice standards, keep health care affordable and begin addressing Providence’s growing staffing crisis.
The 1,600 frontline nurses working at Providence St. Vincent are members of the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA). They will have the opportunity to vote on the contract in the coming weeks. If approved, the agreement will take effect immediately.
In May, nurses at Providence St. Vincent voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike against Providence. Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center have also authorized strikes against the health care giant. If nurses at Providence St. Vincent vote to ratify their agreement it will avert a strike at St. Vincent. The vote will not impact nurses’ contracts or strike preparations at the other two Providence hospitals.
“Nurses are dedicated to putting our patients first. We stood up to one of the nation’s largest health care systems and we’ve reached an agreement to make immediate improvements to our patients’ health care,” said ONA Executive Committee President at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center John Smeltzer, RN. “When frontline nurses spoke out, our community rallied around us. I’m grateful to the thousands of community allies, labor leaders, elected officials and frontline health care workers who stood with nurses to set a new standard of care for our community. This agreement addresses our patients’ needs and gives us a viable way to recruit and retain the nurses our community counts on. Now it’s up to Providence and nurses to honor the agreements we’ve made and make Providence St. Vincent the hospital we know it can be.”
The ONA nurse bargaining team at Providence St. Vincent is recommending a “yes” vote on the tentative agreement. Member meetings will begin next week to discuss additional details of the tentative contract agreement prior to a vote.
While Providence has shown a willingness to listen to ONA nurses at St. Vincent, nurses at Providence Milwaukie, Willamette Falls and Hood River Hospital are much further apart at the bargaining table. Nurses at Milwaukie and Willamette Falls announced successful strike authorization votes on Friday and nurses at Hood River are moving towards an informational picket. ONA is prepared for another round of bargaining at all three hospitals in the coming weeks. Nurses across the system remain united.