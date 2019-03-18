On ‘The View’: Meghan McCain hits back at Trump’s criticism of Sen. John McCain, says Trump ‘spends his weekend obsessing over great men

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Meghan McCain, on “The View”, defended her father, the late Sen. John McCain, against disparaging comments from President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend Trump reiterated jabs he’s made at the senator over the years, calling McCain “last in his class,” in a post on Twitter.

On ‘The View’ Monday, Meghan McCain said Trump “spends his weekend obsessing over great men” because “he will never be a great man.”

“My father was his kryptonite,” McCain said.

Over the weekend she addressed Trump in a post on Twitter, saying, “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”

The senator died in August of 2018 after a battle with brain cancer.

In his post, Trump accused Sen. McCain of sharing the Steele dossier with the media and the FBI before the 2016 election. In 2018 ABC News reported that McCain delivered a copy of Steele’s dossier to the FBI in December 2016, after the election.

In February, Trump reportedly ridiculed the late senator’s 2018 book, “The Restless Wave.” At the time, Meghan McCain tweeted “the president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling.”

Meghan McCain responds to President Trump’s attacks on her late father, Sen. John McCain, on @TheView. “Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to” https://t.co/nT0wOnItZ9 pic.twitter.com/o5ZWkudTpz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 18, 2019

Trump’s is a longtime critic of Sen. McCain, often focusing on the decorated veteran’s military service and the time he spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

In a 1999 interview with Dan Rather, Trump said, “He was captured. Does being captured make you a hero? I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

During the Vietnam War, McCain’s plane was shot down, leading to five years as a prisoner of war, with lifelong physical consequences for McCain.

Trump has also disparaged McCain’s decision to vote against the Republican proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare in a dramatic showdown.

