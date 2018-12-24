In Brief: The second of this year’s two Ruth Bader Ginsburg movies. It comes in second and in terms of the year’s best? It places in the second tier. Or even the third. Pretty boring. Too Hollywood.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a popular subject these days. Very rarely does a famous, living person get two films done about them in the same year. On the Basis of Sex — the subject of this review — is a biopic based on her early legal life and RBG is a raved-about documentary.

I didn’t have the opportunity to see RBG and wish I had. In contrast, I almost wish I hadn’t seen On the Basis of Sex. Both films got high praise in certain circles.

My circle isn’t one of them.

And before you circle the wagons on why my individual circle didn’t circle this as one of the best of the year, let me explain. In the 1960s, Ginsburg was at the forefront of the push to get rid of discrimination based on sex. The film’s focus is on one her early victories. She and her husband Marty did battle on behalf of Charles Moritz who was denied a tax credit for hiring health care help for his ailing mother.

That victory got Ginsburg noticed in major legal circles.

The strategy in attacking the law was brilliant. The two Ginsburg’s and their legal team felt the best chance to start seriously overturning sex discrimination laws was to first attack it from the male side of things rather than the female. Their very righteous and just case stated if Moritz was a woman he would have been granted the credit.

By the way, the Ginsburg’s won the case in the U.S. Court of Appeals. How they won it is the subject of this movie.

Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything) stars as Ginsburg and Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name) plays her husband. Bad Times at the El Royale’s Cailee Spaney gets the nod as their daughter Jane. It is her dedication to feminism, and emphasis of how things were changing in the streets in the 1960s that inspired Ginsburg to find a way to move that change along.

Or so says the movie.

As you know, movies are often pumped up for dramatic purposes. That might — or might now — be the case here. The film is written by Daniel Stiepleman. He’s Ginsburg’s nephew and ought to know.

Or at least he has inside family information.

Jones is a very good actress. Stiepleman’s script — however — doesn’t give her much to do but look like she just popped out of an episode of a 1960s sitcom. She’s way too up, way too smiley, and acts way too much like — well — a character from an old NBC-TV movie of the week than a famed, precedent-setting attorney.

Hammer and the film’s other characters suffer the same fate.

On the Basis of Sex comes at you in sections much like a TV show. In a way that makes sense. Though director Mimi Leder has done movies (Pay it Forward and Deep Impact among them), she has much more experience directing for TV than the big screen. Television episodes — even on the pay-channels — have an hour time limit, or a half-hour time limit.

Articles I’ve read say Ginsburg likes the movie but argues that she didn’t freeze during the oral arguments in court. The brain-fart is done — no-doubt — for dramatic effect and the expected rousing, victorious climax.

If I may — your honor — argue that it is so predictably schmaltzy by the time you — and the film — get to the court scenes, your own judgement will be to declare the movie a mistrial.

It certainly doesn’t miss an opportunity anywhere to sound and look cliche. And with that — case dismissed.

Director: Mimi Leder

Stars: Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, Kathy Bates, Cailee Spaney, Jack Reynor, Chris Mulkey, Wendy Crewson

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and discussions of sex, some language. On the basis of movies, this one just doesn’t quite get there when it comes to showing the importance of what Ginsburg and others did in the 1960s to level the playing field. Give it a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



