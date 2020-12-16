On-Duty Detective Accused Of Using Fentanyl, Crashing Car
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A Klamath Falls police detective has been arrested on suspicion of causing a multi-vehicle crash on duty while under the influence of stolen fentanyl.
Oregon State Police say Thomas Dwayne Reif was booked in the Klamath County Jail Tuesday on controlled substance, impaired driving and official misconduct charges.
The Mail Tribune reports the charges stem from a crash in his unmarked police cruiser while he was allegedly on opioids on Nov. 27.
Witnesses told police they saw Reif driving erratically before the crash in Klamath Falls, and paramedics found Reif not conscious and not breathing at the scene.
Reif was taken to a hospital and stabilized.
No other injuries were reported.