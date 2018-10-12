On A Personal Note…..

I came to Oregon from the Florida Panhandle, for those who weren’t already aware. Seeing what’s happened there has certainly had an impact on me, especially those images from Mexico Beach.

It’s always been a quiet little beach town.

It’s a nice escape from the rest of the Panhandle coast, where crowds of tourists flock 6 months out of every year. It’s been an especially nice escape from the spring break craziness in Panama City Beach.

I visited Mexico Beach once. I met one of the most incredible guitarists no one knows about. Three of us fellas hung out at this guy’s beach condo, swapped stories and shared music for hours.

He was a military contractor at the time, working at Tyndall Air Force Base. I don’t suspect he’s still there. I just remember it was a good time.

So NOW we see these images reminding us of mother nature’s raw power.

My buddy (and host of “Around the House” on KXL) Eric G shared this with me earlier today — crazy to see the comparison;

This is what 155 mph winds and 10 feet of storm surge will do.

One thing that is deeply concerning to me is the “hurricane culture” that’s developed in the Florida Panhandle over the last few decades. In MY experience, people there don’t generally think hurricanes are worth running from — until they hit Category 3 or more.

It’s sensible. A Category 2 storm isn’t going to blow your house down. Also, the Florida Panhandle hasn’t ever been hit by anything stronger than a Cat 3.

But Hurricane Michael went from Category 2 — to ALMOST Category 5 — only HOURS before making landfall…..not days……and there was only one effective evacuation route near Mexico Beach.

As is normally the case, I fear the worst and hope for the best. The feeling extends to the areas around Panama City as well. And I suspect the military will have MAJOR issues at Tyndall.