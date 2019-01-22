OMSI Offering Free Admission to Federal Employees
By Grant McHill
Jan 22, 2019 @ 12:42 PM
Dusk falls over the White House, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Washington, as the potential for a partial government shutdown looms. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is offering free general admission to furloughed federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.

OMSI said Tuesday it is joining other Oregon venues offering free admission to those employees, including the Oregon Zoo, the Portland Japanese Garden, the Oregon Historical Society and the Portland Art Museum.

The offer is good for up to four people.

It also applies to furloughed federal contractors.

To receive free admission, furloughed employees must show their federal ID or badge at the front desk.

