Olympic Weightlifter Sentenced For Sex Abuse In Washington State

Jan 16, 2020 @ 11:46am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A four-time Olympic weightlifter from Micronesia must serve 20 months in prison for sexually abusing a girl in Everett, Washington.

The Herald reports the child reported in 2018 that she had been inappropriately touched twice by Manuel Minginfel at an Everett apartment complex, according to charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Minginfel was expected to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in the Olympics for a fifth time in 2016, but he had to stop training because his wife was ill, according to a report by Radio New Zealand.

Minginfel pleaded guilty to indecent liberties in November 2019.

He was sentenced last week.

