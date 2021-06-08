Olympic Equestrian Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Tualatin police have arrested a horse trainer and former Olympic equestrian on allegations of sexual abuse.
The Tualatin Police Department said in a news release Monday that 61-year-old Oregon City resident Richard Fellers is facing four counts of sexual abuse involving a teenager.
Police say they’ve been investigating for months after receiving information from the United States Center for SafeSport, which is an organization focused on ending abuse in sports.
Police say they interviewed witnesses in multiple states and that investigators established that Fellers had a sexual relationship with a teen victim in Portland.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.