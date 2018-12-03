Ollie Damon’s Tackle Shop Closing After 73 Years

Portland, Oregon – It’s the end of an era and a sad day for the Portland fishing community. Ollie Damon’s, a one-of-a-kind tackle shop is shutting down after 73 years of business. The current owners of Ollie Damon’s Susan and Rich have been trying for years to find someone new to take over the business, but no one has stepped up. Over weekend they emailed me with the sad news.

Ollie Damon’s is officially shutting down at the end of the year. Here’s what they write:

“Hi Jacob:

I thought that since your were so kind to interview us a few months ago regarding the business and you and your dad have been long time customers of Ollie Damon’s, I would let you know that we are closing the business as of December 29. Here’s a little blurb that is going on the Salmon, Trout, Steelheader website:

** After 73 years of serving sportsmen all over the United States, Ollie Damon’s announces they are closing the business effective December 29, 2018.

A combination of factors have contributed to the decision: among them are the reduced fish runs, ocean conditions, river closures all over the Pacific Northwest and too many seal lions eating too many fish, all have seriously effected their business in the past few years. Add to that, the owners are past retirement age and have been trying to sell the business for the last 5 years rather than close it, but with no success.

They will be liquidating their inventory at discount beginning December 3, 2018 and will continue until December 29, 2018 when the doors close for good.

Rich and Susan want to thank all their faithful customers over the years for their business, friendship and great fish stories and are hoping that some of you will come by the store an 102nd and Halsey to say goodbye. “

Susan and Rich have owned Ollie Damon’s for over 25 years. They were the go-to place for everything fishing and camping, and could fix things that no one else in town could.

A few months ago I sat down with Susan and Rich in their store to talk about trying to keep the doors open with a new owner:

Portland, Oregon – Ollie Damon’s needs no introduction to all the local fisherman and outdoor lovers who’ve relied on the one-of-a-kind business for it’s 72 year history. It’s Portland’s “Go-To” Fishing Gear Repair Shop, and no one else around does what they do. It could be the end of an era, if nobody steps up to buy the business now. In this full interview you’ll only hear right here on KXL’s website, Reporter Jacob Dean talks with longtime owners Rich and Susan about the future of the beloved shop.

I stopped by Ollie Damon’s now at Northeast 102nd and Halsey. Longtime Owners Rich and Susan bought the unique shop 25 years ago from it’s second owner. They tell me now at 70 years old, they want to enjoy life for awhile, take the grandkids out fishing on the river, and need someone to take over their steady shop with a proven reputation that’s lasted almost three quarters of a century. You don’t have to know all the ends and outs to own the shop. It comes with all the current employees and staff, and the current owners are happy to help you get started.

Ollie Damon’s has been around for 72 years, started in 1945 by Ollie Damon the 13th and his father Ollie Damon the 12th. These days they repair about 6,000 reels a year, along with rods, motors, lanterns and other fishing, hunting, and camping equipment for customers all over the world.

Here’s what they write in their Craigslist ad:

Ollie Damon’s Rod & Reel Repair For Sale – $200,000 (Portland) NE Halsey St at 102nd Ave

Ollie Damon’s Serving Sportsmen Since 1945: Repairing fishing reels and rods, Coleman stoves and lantern, Mr. Heater products, Minnkota electric trolling motors, Cannon and Scotty downriggers, Crosman and Benjamin-Sheridan air guns. We are a warranty service center for Shimano, Penn, Abu-Garcia, Daiwa, Zebco, Minnkota and Cannon, Scotty, Crosman and Mr. Heater. We also sell fishing tackle.

This is a turnkey business that includes all store fixtures and equipment, extensive parts inventory, fishing tackle, and awesome well trained repair techs. Owner wants to retire but will stay to help new owner learn the ins and outs of the business.

On a personal note, my Dad and I have been life long customers of Ollie Damon’s and absolutely love them. We’ve always came to Ollie Damon’s, as our “go-to” place for gear, repairs, equipment. The customer service is unmatched. Rich tells me about how they’ve hand delivered repaired reels to customer’s door steps, even making a delivery out on the river while the customer was still fishing! They have customers come from all around the world for their expertise. On the behalf of the local fishing community, we want to say THANK YOU to Ollie Damon’s for all your help over the years, and hopefully a new owner will step up to carry the torch for another 72 years. Trust me, if I had the money, I wouldn’t be reporting this story.