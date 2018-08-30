Oldest Working Drag Queen Darcelle Stars in NYC Wigstock

Portland, Or — The City of Portland will be well represented at a big event in New York City this weekend. “Wigstock” has been revived and Portland’s own Darcelle will have a starring role. KXL’s Mike Turner sat down with the World’s oldest working drag queen.

Drag queens and kings of all shapes and sizes will inhabit Lower Manhattan Saturday and Darcelle will travel there from PDX. At 87 she has no plans to stop performing.

Darcelle says “Wigstock” works nicely for the status that Darcelle 15 has achieved. Afterall being the world’s oldest performing drag queen is a great honor.

It’s going on 51 years now that Darcelle 15 has been open in Old Town. It’s show stopping star has now turned 87 and has been inducted into Guinness World Records as the the world’s oldest performing drag queen. She will perform this Saturday in New York City at a gathering of drag queens and kings called “Wigstock.”