Older Students Returning To Seattle Schools On Monday
Courtesy: MGN
SEATTLE (AP) – A decision approved by Seattle’s teachers means at least 10,000 middle- and high-school students can return to class for the first time in more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Seattle Times reports that after months of negotiations, the Seattle Education Association, which represents 7,000 Seattle Public Schools employees, has ratified an agreement to bring older students back to in-person learning on Monday.
About 81% of SEA members approved the agreement, according to a spokesperson for the Washington Education Association.
In an effort to meet Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline to provide in-person instruction for secondary students by April 19, the district rushed to pull together a draft of a hybrid learning model