Old Town Stabbing Suspect Indicted

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt today announced that a grand jury indicted Jesse James Harold, 33, on two charges for a January 2024 fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood: One count of Murder in the Second Degree and One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

On January 12, 2024, at 8:05 a.m., PPB officers from Central Precinct responded to a report of a man who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds on Northwest Naito Parkway near Northwest Everett Street. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with serious injuries. Private security officers administered trauma first aid, and emergency medical services transported the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Deante Dean Watts, to the hospital by ambulance. Despite efforts to save his life, Watts succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The medical examiner concluded that Watts died of homicide by stabbing. PPB later identified Jesse James Harold as the suspect.

After reviewing the evidence provided by law enforcement, Senior Deputy DA Kevin Demer presented the case to a grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment on March 14.

Jesse James Harold is currently in custody in Multnomah County. Additionally, he faces weapons, burglary, and other charges in two other pending cases in Multnomah County.