Old Ski Lift Chairs Sell Quickly
You know what they say, one mans’ trash is another mans’ treasure and here in Oregon one ski resorts’ old chair lift seats are now new treasure for 80 people.
Timberline’s Pucci lift is getting an upgrade this summer from the existing triple chair setup, with the resort selling off the old ski lift chairs.
John Burton with the lodge, told us the chairs sold in just over 2 hours.
He went on to tell us the plans customers had for the chairs, with many planning on using them as porch and garden swings.
Proceeds from sale will be donated to Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum and Friends of Timberline.