Old Portland Church Destroyed By Fire
August 16, 2023 10:41AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – An old Portland church has been destroyed by fire.
The flames were first seen coming from the old C3 Church in the Cully neighborhood around 9:30 Tuesday night.
A short time later, crews arrived and took an aggressive approach in fighting the fire.
However, when flames began to threaten the new C3 Church and a restaurant next door, the strategy changed.
Two walls of the old church then collapsed and the roof became unstable.
No one was hurt.
Arson investigators are now looking for a cause.
