Old Portland Church Destroyed By Fire

Photo Courtesy of Portland Fire and Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. – An old Portland church has been destroyed by fire.

The flames were first seen coming from the old C3 Church in the Cully neighborhood around 9:30 Tuesday night.

A short time later, crews arrived and took an aggressive approach in fighting the fire.

However, when flames began to threaten the new C3 Church and a restaurant next door, the strategy changed.

Two walls of the old church then collapsed and the roof became unstable.

No one was hurt.

Arson investigators are now looking for a cause.