      Weather Alert

OLCC Says No To CBD/THC Infused Alcohol

Dec 20, 2019 @ 5:56pm

(AP) – Oregon is keeping apart its craft beer and high-grade marijuana – at least for now. The state agency which regulates alcohol and recreational marijuana says beer and other alcoholic drinks may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. A spokesman for the agency cited concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug of potential liver damage from CBD and said the state needed to step in until federal agencies create regulations. The rule takes effect Jan. 1.

TAGS
alcohol Cannabidiol Cannabinoids cannabis Farm Act Hemp Bill
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map