OLCC Pulls Bar’s License Over Social Distancing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission says it has suspended the license of a southern Oregon bar that violated restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cave Junction’s Sportsman Tavern is the first Oregon establishment to have its license suspended for allegedly defying an executive order that bans on-premise food or drink consumption.
Agency spokesperson Mark Pettinger says the suspension happened Friday after an Oregon Liquor Control Commission inspector checked out a citizen tip.
Bar owner Kim Sanders says he was not trying to defy the governor’s order and that employees were there working to revamp the bar while it’s closed.
Sanders says he will challenge the suspension.