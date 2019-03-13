Oil Train Opponents Rally Outside City Hall

Portland, Or. – Opponents of a plan by Zenith Energy to expand its Willamette River facilities gathered outside Portland City Hall today. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly spoke to the crowd and said “council voted in 2016 to oppose any new fossil fuels infrastructure and I’m opposed to this proposed expansion.”

She also read a letter from the Mayor who was unable to be there. Ted Wheeler’s letter said “we are living through a climate crisis and are standing at the precipice of our environmental future.” He says Zenith’s proposal “fundamentally opposes every climate goal the City of Portland has committed itself to.”

We’ve reached out to Zenith Enregy for comment. It began shipping tar sand crude through Portland to China last year.