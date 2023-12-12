Ohtani’s Dodgers Contract Has $680 Deferred, Lowering Tax Value To $46 Million Annually

FILE – Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif., June 21, 2023. Ohtani agreed Saturday, Dec. 9, to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43.

Ohtani’s deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

Of each year’s salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43.

For purposes of the luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers’ payroll of about $46 million.