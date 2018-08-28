OHSU Temporary Closes Heart Transplant Program

Portland, Oregon – The only heart transplant program in Oregon is taking some time off. Oregon Health and Science University has temporarily canceled their heart transplant program, because of a staff shortage.

According to a press release sent to us last night, the program will be paused for 2 weeks as their transplant team is undergoing a transition. One specialist already gone from the program, and two more scheduled to leave in the near future, which led to the temporary closure. The remainder of the team will continue to care for current patients, however the hospital is no longer evaluating new patients for transplants, accepting donor hearts, or performing surgeries to patients on the waiting list. When asked for a comment on the record, officials with the hospital declined.

Read more from OHSU:

Statement on the OHSU Heart Transplant Program

OHSU paused its heart transplant program Friday, Aug. 24, as its transplant team undergoes a transition. During this 14-day inactivation period, OHSU will not evaluate any new patients for transplant, accept donor hearts or perform heart transplant surgeries for patients on its wait list.

OHSU cares deeply about our patients and families. This difficult decision was made to maintain OHSU ‘s commitment to excellent care for patients at all stages of transplantation. The decision was made following the departure of one specialist and the planned departure of two others from the heart transplant program team. The remainder of the program team will continue to work and actively care for patients. If a longer suspension of transplant services is needed, OHSU will immediately inform patients and the community.

We know this situation is deeply unsettling to our patients and their families, and our clinicians and patient relations staff are working closely with them to ensure questions are answered and concerns addressed.

OHSU has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the national organization that manages the organ donation and transplant system, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of its decision to temporarily suspend heart transplant services. OHSU is using this period of inactivation to pursue reasonable opportunities to ensure adequate staffing and support to care for our existing patients and to provide the full spectrum of transplantation and post-operative care.

OHSU has begun rebuilding and expanding its heart transplant program — established in 1985 and the only such program in Oregon — and we are actively recruiting new heart failure and heart transplantation specialists.

We will continue to be transparent about our progress as we work to reactivate the program as quickly as possible.