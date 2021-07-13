OHSU Sued By Former Medical Resident Over Alleged Settlement Breach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former medical resident at Oregon Health & Science University who sued the school in 2018 alleging retaliation for complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination now says the school has breached their settlement.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after mediation, OHSU was to pay her $100,000 and she agreed to resign as in 2018.
Her new lawsuit contends the school shared disparaging information about her with prospective employers and commented on the existence of the agreement in violation of the settlement.
The suit filed Saturday seeks $20 million in damages.
OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs issued a statement in response saying, “OHSU remains committed to ensuring the safety of our members and our patients.”