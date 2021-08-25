      Weather Alert

OHSU: Do Not Use Drug Approved To Treat Parasitic Worms For COVID-19

Aug 25, 2021 @ 2:08pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – OHSU says it’s managed nine people in August who have misused Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

It’s a drug that’s approved to treat parasitic worms and some skin conditions.

There is also a version of the drug used for animals.

“Misusing a drug for something other than its intended purpose can have very dangerous – and sometimes deadly – consequences,” said Robert Hendrickson, M.D., medical director of the Oregon Poison Center and professor of emergency medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine.

Misusing the drug cause nausea, diarrhea, low blood pressure, itching and hives, dizziness, balance problems, seizures and even death.

“The best way to not get COVID-19 is by receiving a highly effective and safe vaccine that has been approved by the FDA and CDC, as well as practicing the standard public health recommendations of avoiding crowds, wearing masks when in public and frequently washing your hands,” Hendrickson said.

TAGS
drug Ivermectin worms
