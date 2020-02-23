      Weather Alert

OHSU Cited For Animal Research

Feb 23, 2020 @ 12:56am

Federal inspectors have cited OHSU for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst.

The Oregonian reported that the U.S.D.A also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret’s brain with an electrode.

The violations come after inspectors performed a routine inspection of the university’s animal research facilities in Portland.

Two anti-animal research groups have urged the federal government to put an end to the university’s work.

