OHSU Cited For Animal Research
Federal inspectors have cited OHSU for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst.
The Oregonian reported that the U.S.D.A also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret’s brain with an electrode.
The violations come after inspectors performed a routine inspection of the university’s animal research facilities in Portland.
Two anti-animal research groups have urged the federal government to put an end to the university’s work.