OHSU Cardiology Program Head Stepping Down

Portland, Oregon – Another top heart doctor at Oregon Health and Science University is stepping down. This time it’s the head of the cardiology program. Oregonlive reports Dr. Sanjiv Kaul made the announcement about a year ago. Now his last day is set for December 31st. The Dean of OHSU’s School of Medicine will serve as interim director after that point. The OHSU cardiology department launched a new internal review of it’s practices recently. That’s on top of the external review they asked for after most of its heart transplant doctors quit.

