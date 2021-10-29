OHSU Board Approves Expansion Project

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health And Science University’s Board of Directors Friday approved a project to expand the hospital.
The 5-year, $650 million dollar project is expected to add almost 200 new beds and increase the number of operating rooms.
Ground will be broken next spring, with completion expected by 2026.
“OHSU Hospital exists to enhance the health and well-being of Oregonians. Investing in our people, programs and places allows us to improve the care provided to patients and the educational experiences available for learners, and bolsters our ability to make life-changing research discoveries,” said OHSU President Danny Jacobs, M.D., M.P.H., FACS. “The Hospital Expansion Project is an opportunity for OHSU to serve even more Oregon residents, and I am pleased that our board of directors supports this transformational effort that will benefit so many.”
The project will add 152 licensed inpatient medical and surgical beds and provide shelled space for an additional 32 beds – a net total of 184 new inpatient beds, which increases hospital capacity by about a third.https://t.co/QSmkDJD0ZQ
