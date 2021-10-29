      Breaking News
FDA Paves Way For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations In Young Kids

OHSU Board Approves Expansion Project

Oct 29, 2021 @ 3:08pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health And Science University’s Board of Directors Friday approved a project to expand the hospital.

The 5-year, $650 million dollar project is expected to add almost 200 new beds and increase the number of operating rooms.

Ground will be broken next spring, with completion expected by 2026.

“OHSU Hospital exists to enhance the health and well-being of Oregonians. Investing in our people, programs and places allows us to improve the care provided to patients and the educational experiences available for learners, and bolsters our ability to make life-changing research discoveries,” said OHSU President Danny Jacobs, M.D., M.P.H., FACS. “The Hospital Expansion Project is an opportunity for OHSU to serve even more Oregon residents, and I am pleased that our board of directors supports this transformational effort that will benefit so many.”

 

 

TAGS
Expansion OHSU Project
Popular Posts
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
Has Oregon’s lunatic experiment with legalizing the most deadly drugs failed? 
Federal Judge Denies Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit
Tens Of Thousands Without Power In WA, OR; 2 Killed By Tree
Connect With Us Listen To Us On