OHSU Apologizes For Fake Phishing Test

Apr 15, 2022 @ 4:52pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials at Oregon Health & Science University have apologized to employees after a fake phishing test drew complaints about raising false hopes.

Portland television station KGW reports the university sent the phishing test email to employees on April 12 offering up to $7,500 in financial assistance for COVID-related hardships.

But the offer wasn’t real – it was a test intended to measure employees’ cybersecurity awareness and OHSU’s own technology systems.

It was met with frustration from some.

In a prepared statement, OHSU apologized and said the university didn’t fully consider the harm the test could cause, and noted it was based on a real scam that had been reported to the university earlier.

