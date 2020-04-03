Ohio Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom’s 3rd Floor Window During Quarantine
Youngstown, Ohio, resident Charley Adams came up with a clever way to visit his 80-year-old mom Julie while her assisted living facility was on lockdown: he used a bucket truck. UPI reports that Adams, who owns a tree preservation service, used his work’s bucket truck to visit his mom through the window of her third floor apartment, as no visitors are currently allowed inside her facility because of the coronavirus.
“I pulled up the truck, set up the bucket, and I called her on the phone, and I said mom, look outside, look outside your window right now, and there I was,” Adams told WFMJ-TV. Photos of the visit quickly went viral. “Now with all the attention, she’s getting lots of calls from family and friends from all over the country. And so it’s been great,” Adams told CNN.