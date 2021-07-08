      Weather Alert

OHA’s Weekly COVID Report Shows Decreases In Cases and Hospitalizations

Jul 8, 2021 @ 4:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday shows a continued decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations.

During the week of June 28th through July 4th, cases dropped 13 percent and hospitalizations were down 40 percent.

Virus related deaths, however, were up 12.

The percentage of positive tests was 2.9 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
4 More Victims Found In Rubble Of Surfside Condo; Death Toll Rises To 32
Fireworks Banned In Much Of Metro Area Due To Fire Danger
Death Toll From Oregon's Late June Heat Wave Reaches 116
Fatal Stabbing In SE Portland Ruled Homicide
Fatal NE Portland Apartment Fire Sparked by Fireworks
Connect With Us Listen To Us On