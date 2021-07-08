OHA’s Weekly COVID Report Shows Decreases In Cases and Hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday shows a continued decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations.
During the week of June 28th through July 4th, cases dropped 13 percent and hospitalizations were down 40 percent.
Virus related deaths, however, were up 12.
The percentage of positive tests was 2.9 percent.
New #COVID19 related hospitalizations declined by 40%, to 66, from 110 the previous week.
There were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from seven reported the previous week. ⬇️
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 9, 2021
