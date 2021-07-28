      Weather Alert

OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Increases In Daily Cases And Hospitalizations

Jul 28, 2021 @ 3:37pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows an increase in daily cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in virus-related deaths.

During the week of Monday, July 19th through Sunday, July 25th, daily cases jumped 53 percent and hospitalizations rose from 123 to 146.

However, deaths were down from 29 to 12.

The state’s percentage of positive tests last week rose from 4.2 percent to 5.0 percent.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Crews Make Progress on Massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon
Former State Rep. Mike Nearman Pleads Guilty In Oregon Capitol Breach
Infrastructure Deal: Senate Ready To Move Ahead On $1T Bill
Delta Variant Now Dominant In Washington State, Doctors Seeing Start Of 5th Wave Of Virus
COVID-19 Surging Once Again In Oregon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On