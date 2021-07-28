OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Increases In Daily Cases And Hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows an increase in daily cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in virus-related deaths.
During the week of Monday, July 19th through Sunday, July 25th, daily cases jumped 53 percent and hospitalizations rose from 123 to 146.
However, deaths were down from 29 to 12.
The state’s percentage of positive tests last week rose from 4.2 percent to 5.0 percent.
