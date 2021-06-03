OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Decreases in Cases, Hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths.
During the week of Monday, May 24th through Sunday, May 30th, cases were down 13 percent from the previous week and hospitalizations fell from 224 to 190.
However, deaths jumped from 34 to 50.
The state’s percentage of positive tests fell from 5.4 percent to 4.5 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/9Uh7sW6Atc
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 3, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/9Uh7sW6Atc
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 3, 2021