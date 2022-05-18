OHA: Virus Still Surging, But Peak Is Near

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 continues to surge across Oregon, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, “Unfortunately…the pandemic is not yet over.”
He says since April, test positivity has risen to over 11 percent and cases have more than doubled, “Sooner or later you will be exposed to the virus.”
However, he says there is some good news to report.
Oregon is nearing the peak of this latest surge, “Modeling from Oregon Health and Science University, and the team lead by Dr. Peter Graven, project that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Oregon hospitals will peak at around 321 on June 10th.”
And so he doesn’t foresee the need to reinstate any restrictions, “I think we will make it through this current peak without having to take more measures that are mandates across the state. I think individuals can assess their own risk.”
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist, providing an update on #COVID19: "Today, I'll highlight our latest data and our ongoing efforts to keep Oregonians informed and safe, including through access to vaccines and boosters, as well as treatments."
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 18, 2022
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist, providing an update on #COVID19: "Today, I'll highlight our latest data and our ongoing efforts to keep Oregonians informed and safe, including through access to vaccines and boosters, as well as treatments."
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 18, 2022
281 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
32 patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports just under 2000 new cases and 1 more virus related death.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/xEP5TVfcoa pic.twitter.com/1ooAVrxTYt
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 18, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/xEP5TVfcoa pic.twitter.com/1ooAVrxTYt