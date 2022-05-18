      Weather Alert

OHA: Virus Still Surging, But Peak Is Near

May 18, 2022 @ 3:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 continues to surge across Oregon, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, “Unfortunately…the pandemic is not yet over.”

He says since April, test positivity has risen to over 11 percent and cases have more than doubled, “Sooner or later you will be exposed to the virus.”

However, he says there is some good news to report.

Oregon is nearing the peak of this latest surge, “Modeling from Oregon Health and Science University, and the team lead by Dr. Peter Graven, project that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Oregon hospitals will peak at around 321 on June 10th.”

And so he doesn’t foresee the need to reinstate any restrictions, “I think we will make it through this current peak without having to take more measures that are mandates across the state. I think individuals can assess their own risk.”

281 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

32 patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports just under 2000 new cases and 1 more virus related death.

