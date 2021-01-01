OHA Vaccine Committee In Place
The 27-member committee will advise Oregon Health Authority on vaccine sequencing for phases 1b, 1c and 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, with the goal of prioritizing communities most affected by COVID-19.
Cara Biddlecom, deputy public health director says the committee reflects the make up of the state of Oregon.
She added that Members of this committee represent those that have been unjustly impacted by COVID-19, including tribal and communities of color.
The first meeting is Thursday January 7th from 9am to Noon.